Members of the electoral commission count the ballot papers at a polling station in the Western-Ukrainian city of Lviv, Ukraine, 21 April 2019. Ukrainians voted during the second round of Presidential elections on Apr. 21, 2019. EPA/MYKOLA TYS

Members of the electoral commission open a ballot box at a polling station in the Western-Ukrainian city of Lviv, Ukraine, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA/PAVLO PALAMARCHUK

Ukrainian Presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky reacts at the briefing after the announcement of exit-poll during the Ukrainian presidential elections in Kiev, Ukraine, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA/STEPAN FRANKO

An actor with no experience in politics became the most powerful man in Ukraine on Monday after winning the presidential elections by a landslide against the incumbent holder of the job.

With almost all of the votes counted in the run-off ballot, Volodymyr Zelensky had received 73 percent backing with incumbent Petro Poroshenko falling behind on just 24 percent.

"A comedian can become a president, but it's sad that a president has actually become a comedian," Zelensky wrote in one of his numerous attacks on Poroshenko during the election campaign.

"The Servant of the People," the series in which Zelensky plays the role of a modest history professor who reaches the presidency, was released four years ago and, according to analysts, has exerted a great influence on the psyche of the Ukrainians.

Just a few weeks after presenting his candidacy, Zelensky, 41, already led the polls, leaving behind Poroshenko and the experienced former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko.

Ukrainian and foreign analysts have been left scratching their heads in search of answers to the meteoric political career of the popular comedian and businessman who has been the protagonist of an unprecedented media experiment led by the oligarch Igor Kolomoiski, a staunch enemy of Poroshenko who is living in exile in Israel.

Zelensky has been compared to Ronald Reagan, another popular actor who became president of the United States, and the current tenant of the White House, Donald Trump, for his inexperience and histrionics.

Some believe that Ukrainians did not in fact vote on Sunday for Zelensky but rather for Vasyl Petrovych Holoborodko, the character he plays who has had free range on the small screen to ridicule every living Ukrainian, including the all-powerful and hated oligarchs.

"The Ukrainians do not support the character as much as the plot of the series, for several years they have seen it every week,” well-known political scientist Vladimir Fesenko told Efe. “They voted for a person outside the system to be president so as to try to change Ukrainian politics from within.”

That virtual president will become a reality when he is invested, after which he will have to make decisions that will surely dent his popularity, taking into account that he does not even have a party of his own or an experienced team, and that little is known of its political and economic program.

Zelensky, whom many consider to be of Jewish origin, was born in the east of the country, specifically in the province of Dnipropetrovsk, now Dnipro.

The fact that his first language is Russian, and not Ukrainian, has won him the support of Russian speakers who never forgave Poroshenko his turn towards nationalism.

The majority of its voters, in particular, the Russian speakers, expect Zelensky to end the rumbling war with Russia in the troubled Donbas region, a territory that he has said he does not intend to regain by force.

Zelensky has insisted that he puts "human life" ahead of "a handful of land," although he has never given up on recovering Crimea, the peninsula that Russia has annexed.

He has suggested he would be willing to talk to the Kremlin chief, Vladimir Putin _ a taboo for Poroshenko and many Ukrainian politicians - as he considers that Ukraine is at war with Russia.

While he has said he supports the dissemination of the Ukrainian language and culture, he opposes the banning of Russian, a very sensitive issue he will have to tip-toe over during the next five years.

He has a love-hate relationship with Russia after having toured the country as part of a popular comedy contest.

With regards the West, Zelensky strongly supports integration into the European Union and NATO, although he has not yet set the date for the application for membership. Poroshenko spoke of 2023 and a referendum in the second case.

He has made it clear that he does not want Ukraine to be calling for years at the gates of Brussels, which he has asked to draw a clear road map for his country that does not arouse false hopes among Ukrainians.

Some analysts believe that Zelensky will in the end experience the same thing as the character he plays on television and will be the victim of a process of impeachment, a situation the Constitution does not currently cover, but which he has promised to amend.

io/hh