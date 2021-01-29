An international team of experts from the World Health Organization probing the origins of the coronavirus on Friday visited a hospital in Wuhan, China, where some of the first Covid-19 patients were admitted in December 2019, when the disease was still being treated as a “mysterious pneumonia.”
On 26 December, Doctor Zhang Jixian at Wuhan’s Xinhua hospital examined an older couple who had symptoms of fever and a cough. The following day, another patient with the same symptoms was admitted. EFE-EPA
jg/jot-ah