Security staff opens security fence to let cars carrying members of the World Health Organization (WHO) leave the area of a Hilton hotel, in Wuhan, China, 29 January 2021. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Peter Ben Embarek (C-L) leaves after visiting with other members of World Health Organization (WHO) Hubei Provincial Hospital of Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine, in Wuhan, China, 29 January 2021. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Peter Ben Embarek (R) takes photos as he leaves after visiting with other members of World Health Organization (WHO) Hubei Provincial Hospital of Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine, in Wuhan, China, 29 January 2021. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Medical workers in full protection stand next to Hubei Provincial Hospital of Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine during the visit of members of World Health Organization (WHO), in Wuhan, China, 29 January 2021. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

An international team of experts from the World Health Organization probing the origins of the coronavirus on Friday visited a hospital in Wuhan, China, where some of the first Covid-19 patients were admitted in December 2019, when the disease was still being treated as a “mysterious pneumonia.”

On 26 December, Doctor Zhang Jixian at Wuhan’s Xinhua hospital examined an older couple who had symptoms of fever and a cough. The following day, another patient with the same symptoms was admitted. EFE-EPA

