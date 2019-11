A man has his blood glucose screening tested as part of the World Health Day 2016 activities, at the Ministry of Health in Hanoi, Vietnam, 7 April 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/LUONG THAI LINH

The World Health Organization on Wednesday launched a program to ensure insulin-dependent diabetics have access to life-saving treatment in low and middle-income countries by increasing patient choice and lowering prices.

The measure was announced ahead of World Diabetes Day and is part of a pilot program that will address the fact the number of diabetics continues to rise globally but access to medicine is not free-flowing.