Mexican indigenous people with face masks disinfect their hands during the quarantine period due the coronavirus crisis at Chilon community in Mexico, 12 May 2020 (issued 17 May 2020). EPA-EFE/Carlos López

Mexican indigenous people with face masks gather during the quarantine period due the coronavirus crisis at Chilon community in Mexico, 12 May 2020 (issued 17 May 2020). EPA-EFE/Carlos López

Mexican indigenous people sit during the quarantine period due the coronavirus crisis at Chilon community in Mexico, 12 May 2020 (issued 17 May 2020). EPA-EFE/Carlos López

In the mountains of the Mexican state of Chiapas, indigenous people are taking their own measures to prevent the coronavirus pandemic from hitting the impoverished region.

While the pandemic is still advancing throughout the world, leaving hundreds of thousands of deaths in its wake, indigenous Mexican peoples seek to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their territories and put into practice their own strategies and ancestral knowledge to confront the coronavirus. EFE-EPA