A Rohingya refugee children?s pose for pictures on a road along the makeshift camp in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, 30 July 2020 (issued 04 August 2020). EPA-EFE/STR

People catches fish on the sea of the Inani Beach in Ukhia, Cox?s Bazar district, Bangladesh, 30 July 2020 (issued 04 August 2020). EPA-EFE/STR

Fishing boats stand on the sea side of the Inani Beach in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, 30 July 2020 (issued 04 August 2020). EPA-EFE/STR

With nowhere else to go, Rohingya refugees turn to the sea

Dhaka, Aug 4 (efe-epa)-. Nur Ahmed, a Rohingya refugee, paid 40,000 taka ($470) to a trafficker to get on a boat in search of a better life in Malaysia, a trip that turned into a nightmare, like that of many other refugees who would rather risk dying at sea than live in Bangladeshi camps.

Nur was one of 492 people that set sail on a Malaysian fishing boat in February, with the help of a Rohingya broker in the Kutupalang camps.EFE-EPA

