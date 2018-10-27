Without injured Messi, Barça holds last training for El Clasico vs Madrid

Barcelona trained without injured superstar Lionel Messi on Saturday in the final practice before the first El Clasico duel of the 2018/2019 La Liga season against archrival Real Madrid.

Coach Ernesto Valverde brought in Barcelona B defender Juan "Chumi" Brandariz Movilla for the practice session to cover the absence of injured defenders Samuel Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen.

Epa-efe photos also showed Brazil midfielder Rafinha participating in the practice, after having taken Messi's spot in the starting lineup and scoring the first goal in the 2-0 win over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday.

Later Saturday, Valverde is set to release the starting lineup for Sunday's El Clasico, the first without either Messi or ex-Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo since 2007.

Messi fell and fractured his right arm on Oct. 20 during the first half of Barça's 4-2 La Liga win against Sevilla, and is expected to miss the next five matches, according to a statement released by the club.

As of Matchday 10, Barcelona holds the top spot in the Spanish league standings with 18 points, ahead of Espanyol on goal differential, while Real Madrid is in seventh place with 14 points.