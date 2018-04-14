Wolfsburg's Felix Uduokhai heads the ball as Augsburg's Caiuby approaches during a Bundesliga match on Friday, April 13, in Wolfsburg, Germany. EFE-EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

Augsburg's Caiuby (left) tries to control the ball against Wolfsburg in a Bundesliga match on Friday, April 13, in Wolfsburg, Germany. EFE-EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

Wolfsburg remained uncomfortably close to the Bundesliga relegation zone after managing only a 0-0 draw here Friday against Augsburg.

Not even playing with a man advantage for more than 30 minutes of the second half was enough for the hosts to get on the board.

Augsburg's Jan Moravek was sent off in the 54th minute after picking up his second yellow card of the night. The hosts were likewise reduced to 10 men four minutes from full-time with the expulsion of Felix Uduokhai.

Wolfsburg, with 30 points from 30 matches, are just three points above 16th-place Mainz, who have a game in hand. Augsburg have 37 points and hold down the 10th spot in the Bundesliga.