Wolfsburg are assured of another season in the German top-flight after defeating Holstein Kiel 1-0 here Monday in the second leg of the relegation playoff to prevail 4-1 on aggregate.
While dominating possession, the hosts failed to seriously threaten the Wolfsburg goal.
Robin Knoche scored for the visitors in the 75th minute and Kiel's Rafael Czichos had a goal disallowed with five minutes left in regulation after the Video Assistant Referee showed that he used his arm to advance the ball.
Wolfsburg's Yunus Malli had a goal called back in the first half after VAR spotted that teammate Divock Origi was offside.
For Wolfsburg, a second straight season of having to win a playoff to remain in the Bundesliga is a measure of how far they have fallen from the level of the side that gave Real Madrid a battle in the Champions League quarterfinals in 2016.