Catcher Tony Wolters' two-out RBI single in the 13th inning led the Colorado Rockies to a 2-1 win against the Chicago Cubs in the National League Wild Card Game at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

The Rockies will now head to Milwaukee to face the Brewers, champions of the Central Division, in a best-of-five National League Division Series, starting on Thursday.

With the loss, the Cubs' season comes to an end.

Wolters hit the RBI single on top of the 13th inning to seal the Rockies' ninth win as visitors.

Scott Oberg pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief for the Rockies to take the win.

Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks (0-1), who allowed three hits in 1-1/3 innings, took the loss.