Wolverhampton Wanderers' Helder Costa (R) scores the 3-1 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (C) celebrates scoring a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Wolverhampton Wanderers Helder Costa celebrates scoring the 3-1 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Wolverhampton Wanderers rallied from an early 1-0 deficit here Saturday to defeat high-flying Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 and end the London club's winning streak at five.

Harry Kane put the hosts up 1-0 with a beautiful strike in the 22nd minute, but Spurs were unable to add to their advantage and the visitors erupted for three goals in the final 20 minutes.

The comeback began with French defender Willy Boly, who brought his team level in the 73rd minute with a header off a cross from Portuguese midfielder Joao Moutinho

Wolverhampton pulled ahead in the 84th minute with a goal from Mexico's Raul Jimenez, assisted by Portuguese forward Ivan Cavaleiro. Portuguese winger Helder Costa sealed the win with a goal in the 87th minute.

Spurs, sitting second with 45 points from 20 matches, are just a point ahead of defending champions Manchester City, who can overtake Tottenham with a victory Sunday over Southampton.

Wolverhampton, back in the Premier League again after six seasons toiling in the second and third divisions, are seventh with 29 points.

Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion topped Everton 1-0 on the strength of a second-half goal by Dutch forward Jürgen Locadia, while a late strike by Spanish midfielder Victor Camarasa gave Cardiff City a 1-0 away win over Leicester City.