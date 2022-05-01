Dozens of women held a peaceful rally on Saturday against gender-based violence and disappearances in Ciudad Juarez, in the state of Chihuahua, bordering the United States.

The protest march kicked off in the city's downtown area of the city where the demonstrators expressed their dissatisfaction with the lack of government response to these problems.

The women, dressed in black and purple, wore cardboard and blankets with slogans such as "¡Grito por las que ya no tienen voz!" (I shout for those who no longer have a voice!), and "¡Todos deberíamos ser feministas!" (We should all be feminists!). EFE