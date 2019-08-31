Dozens of women in Ecatepec de Morelos, the Mexican city with the highest number of femicides in the country, marched on Friday to demand justice for the murders of relatives, friends and neighbors.

The activists marched from the emblematic Puente de Fierro iron bridge – designed by French architect Gustave Eiffel – to the city hall holding up placards, flowers and pink crosses symbolizing the women who have met violent deaths there that are, in a majority of cases, never even investigated by authorities. EFE-EPA