Amal Elsana, a community leader and head of numerous projects for the emanciaption of Bedouin women. EFE/ Sara Gómez Armas

Mother and daughter, Amal Elsana (r) and Adan Alhjooj (l), heads of the Dessert Embroidery project in the Bedouin village of Lakiya. EFE/ Sara Gómez Armas

A Bedouin woman embroiders typical Bedouin textiles as part of the Desert Embroidery project in the Bedouin village of Lakiya. EFE/ Sara Gómez Armas

Women in Negev, a patriarchal community in a vast desert region in southern Israel, are treated as a minority.

Bedouin Amal Elsana and Sephardic Shula Knafo know too well what it feels like to be ignored and silenced, but this has not stopped them from fighting for women’s justice and equality.

Growing up in the arid desert of Negev, a harsh habitat and marginalized region since the birth of the Jewish state, molded Amal and Shula into strong, resilient women.

(...)