Men using mobile phones take photos and videos of women at a shopping district in Beijing, China, 08 July 2022 (issued 13 July 2022). EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

BA woman practices her punch during a self-defense class at Jiufu Boxing in Beijing, China, 09 July 2022 (issued 13 July 2022). EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Claudia performs push-ups during a self-defense class at Jiufu Boxing in Beijing, China, 06 July 2022 (issued 13 July 2022). EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Head of the Women's Division, Krav Maga Global China, Yonina Chan (C) poses for a portrait at the Krav Maga Global gym in Beijing, China, 08 July 2022 (issued 13 July 2022). EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A woman walks along an alley in Beijing, China, 08 July 2022 (issued 13 July 2022). EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A woman practices a punch during a self-defense class at Jiufu Boxing in Beijing, China, 06 July 2022 (issued 13 July 2022). EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Women in China have turned to self-defense after a harrowing video of a group of men attacking four young women at a restaurant in Tangshan, Hebei province, sparked outrage and concern for the safety of women.

Yang, Xu and Charlotte, a group of 15-year-old friends, joined a Beijing gym last week after being shocked by the surveillance footage of the vicious gang attack that went viral on social media.

"We are shocked. For the first time, we realized that this type of thing happens in our society," Charlotte tells Efe after a class. "Although this incident is not a common phenomenon, it is a wake-up call for us."

(...)