Women in China have turned to self-defense after a harrowing video of a group of men attacking four young women at a restaurant in Tangshan, Hebei province, sparked outrage and concern for the safety of women.
Yang, Xu and Charlotte, a group of 15-year-old friends, joined a Beijing gym last week after being shocked by the surveillance footage of the vicious gang attack that went viral on social media.
"We are shocked. For the first time, we realized that this type of thing happens in our society," Charlotte tells Efe after a class. "Although this incident is not a common phenomenon, it is a wake-up call for us."
(...)