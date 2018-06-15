Justin Thomas of the United States hits from the rough on the 15th hole during the second round of the 118th US Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, USA, 15 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Tiger Woods on Friday finished his first two US Open rounds at 10-over par and is not expected to make the cut.

Nearly all of the American's problems occurred at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club's par-4 first hole.

Woods got his tournament off to a dreadful start with a triple-bogey seven at that hole on Thursday. On Friday, he was 8-over when he stepped up to the first hole (his 10th of the day) but had fallen to 10-over when he tapped in for a double-bogey six.

The 14-time major champion kept battling and finished the tournament with back-to-back birdies on the eighth and ninth holes, but he will need a lot of luck to be among the top 60 players after two rounds (including ties) and make it to the weekend.

Based on the current projected cut, players need to be at 7-over or better after two rounds to remain in the event.

Woods is not the only marquee name to have struggled at this year's US Open, which as usual features fast greens and high rough.

Spanish world No. 5 Jon Rahm finished his first two rounds at 15-over par, while Australian world No. 8 Jason Day is still on the course at 11-over.

But American world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Woods' playing partner on Thursday and Friday, has handled the tough conditions admirably and is the clubhouse leader at 4-under heading into the weekend, having shot a 3-under 67 on Friday.

He has a four-shot lead over England's Ian Poulter and is the only player in the 156-man field who has beaten the course through two rounds.

American world No. 2 Justin Thomas, who is 4-over heading into Saturday, also played in the same group with Woods and Johnson.