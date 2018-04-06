Sergio Garcia of Spain hits out of a bunker on the fourth hole during the first round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, April 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Sergio Garcia of Spain hits his tee shot on the twelfth hole during the first round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, April 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREW GOMBERT

Tiger Woods of the US lines up his putt on the third hole during the first round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, April 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Tiger Woods of the US hits out of a bunker on the second hole during the first round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, April 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREW GOMBERT

American Tiger Woods slipped to as low as 3-over but made two late birdies to shoot a 1-over 73 in first-round play here Thursday at The Masters.

That score leaves him five shots behind China's Haotong Li, who has surged into the lead with two holes remaining in his first round thanks to five birdies on the back nine.

But the defending champion, Sergio Garcia, hit five consecutive shots in the water on a disastrous 15th hole that has almost surely buried his chances of making the cut.

Garcia ended his round at 9-over 81 due mainly to his ghastly 13 on that par-5 hole, which was tied for the highest score at any hole in Masters history.

Woods, who has recovered from numerous injuries to play his best golf in years in recent weeks, got off to a strong start with a birdie on the par-4 third hole.

But bogies on the fourth, fifth, 11th and 12th holes left him at 3-over par with six holes remaining.

He recovered nicely though to birdie the par-4 14th and the par-3 16th holes.

Errant driving was the main problem Thursday for the 14-time major champion, who hit a few tee shots to the right.

He also was not as opportunistic as he usually is on the par 5s, failing to birdie the second, eighth, 13th and 15th holes.

Among golf's top-ranked players, American world No. 4 Jordan Spieth was faring best in the early stages of the tournament with a score of 2-under through 10 holes.

Seventh-ranked Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland has played outstanding golf recently and was also in good form on Thursday, standing at 1-under through 11 holes.

But American world No. 2 Justin Thomas stumbled down the stretch, bogeying the par-5 13th hole and double-bogeying the par-3 16th to finish his opening round at 2-over.

American world No. 1 Dustin Johnson is at 3-over through 10 holes.