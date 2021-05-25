The elimination of petroleum derivatives and plastics in our lives, especially single-use plastics, is one of today's major environmental objectives, and a product as natural as wool is also participating in this crusade. Thanks to cross-border cooperation, Lanaland was born, a project coordinated by Neiker, a technology center under the Basque Government specializing in the creation of innovative solutions for the agro-livestock and forestry sectors. EFE/ Neiker /EDITORIAL USE ONLY/AVAILABLE ONLY TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING ARTICLE (MANDATORY CREDIT)

The removal of petroleum derivatives and plastics from our daily lives is one of the greatest environmental challenges we face, and wool has woven its way into that fight thanks to a cross-border European project, Lanaland.

The Franco-Spanish initiative is coordinated by Neiker, a technology center under the Basque regional government that specializes in the creation of innovative solutions for the agro-livestock and forestry sectors.

The project arose from the need to provide an outlet for the wool of the Latxa sheep, native to the Basque Country and Navarre, which has not been used for several years.

The sheep, whose milk is used for the production of Idiazabal cheese, are sheared annually, resulting in about 2,000 tons of wool per year.

The project coordinator, Miriam Pinto, tells Efe how this volume of wool takes up a "huge space." With a density of between 20 and 50 kilos per square meter, they needed to find a solution.

The idea was born to work on increasing the value of “latxa wool in order to turn this residual material into a new valuable product that could provide extra income to farms while solving an environmental problem."

While merino wool has an obvious use in textiles because it is soft and well established on the market, latxa is what is known as a "coarse" wool, with characteristics that make it "extremely rough, which excludes it, a priori, from (...) the textile market."

One of the four projects Lanaland is focusing on is the creation of biodegradable material from latxa wool, such as beacon tapes for, for example, marking trail running courses.

The first beacon prototypes are already manufactured and now researchers are studying the degradability and compostability of the final product.

Collecting these beacons usually takes quite a long time, Pinto says, and sometimes they can be left out in nature, which in the case of traditional plastic strips can be particularly damaging to the environment.

With this woolen prototype, if the material is forgotten or left in place "it will be degraded in a few weeks without affecting the environment."

The School of Engineering of the University of the Basque Country in San Sebastian is also developing, in collaboration with companies and R&D&I centers on both sides of the border, a thread substitute for 3D printers.

Researchers hope the resulting material will also be biodegradable, although the mixture with certain polymers will make that degradability more limited than the latxa wool.

"At the moment we are focusing on the yarn for 3D printers and, once its durability and properties have been achieved and determined, we will work on the design of the most suitable final product," Pinto explains.

Another possible use for this surplus wool is to convert it into a "non-woven fabric", transforming it into padding for work clothing for "extreme" environmental conditions or professions with special requirements, due to its water-repellent and fireproof characteristics.

The material could replace the traditional fillings of warm garments similar to down jackets, which are based on polyester, a synthetic material derived from petroleum.

In addition, the Chamber of Agriculture of the Pyrénées-Atlantiques and the University of Pau and the Pays de l'Adour are conducting research to define the right composition for the development of microorganisms that help wool degrade and use it as a fertilizer. EFE

