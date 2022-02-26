Since mid-January, thousands of workers have demonstrated on the streets of Port-au-Prince to demand an increase in the minimum wage, social support and better working conditions in the textile industries that employ more than 57,000 people, mostly young women.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry responded by increasing th minimum wage from 500 gourdes (about $5) to 685 gourdes ($6.71), far from the 1,500 gourdes (about $15) demanded by workers.

The prime minister's decision caused resentment among the workers, who organized two major protests this week, in the last of which a photojournalist was killed and two reporters were injured when police opened fire on the demonstrators, according to eye witnesses. EFE