A worker carries the soil, during preparations for the handcrafted charcoal in Istanbul, Turkey, 24 May 2019. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

A charcoal worker shows pieces of handcrafted charcoal in Istanbul, Turkey, 24 May 2019. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

the charcoal circle as part of the preparations for the handcrafted charcoal in Istanbul, Turkey, 24 May 2019. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

A worker during preparations for the handcrafted charcoal in Istanbul, Turkey, 24 May 2019. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

A worker named 'Serhat' poses for a photo, during preparations for the handcrafted charcoal in Istanbul, Turkey, 24 May 2019. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

An aerial photo taken by a drone shows, a charcoal workers during preparations for the handcrafted charcoal in Istanbul, Turkey, 24 May 2019. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

A worker checks on the charcoal circle as part of the preparations for the handcrafted charcoal in Istanbul, Turkey, 24 May 2019. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

An aerial photo taken by a drone shows a charcoal worker during preparations for the handcrafted charcoal in Istanbul, Turkey, 24 May 2019. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Workers in Turkey have been making charcoal using a traditional method that involves arranging the trunks of oak trees into large circular piles.

These piles are then covered in soil, to keep out oxygen, and set on fire.

After about one week when the piles have cooled down, lightweight charcoal is left behind. EFE-EPA

epa-sh