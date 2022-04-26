Central Kitchen workers at a site where they prepare food for refugees on 23 April in Lviv, Ukraine. EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Since the war in Ukraine broke out, Spanish-American chef José Andrés’ soup kitchen has gone from prepping a couple of thousand meals a day to 300,000 as his community initiative mobilized to provide tasty and delicious food for refugees.

The mammoth task has only been possible thanks to the efforts of 6,000 people, many of them volunteers or associates of World Central Kitchen, a non profit Andres founded in 2010 which provides food to people affected by natural disasters.

The charity's vast network of restaurants is what has allowed the initiative to make a difference in hard to reach areas and cities, like Kharkiv where collaborators were shelled by Russian forces days ago.

