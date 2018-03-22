The coach of the Peruvian national soccer team, the Argentine Ricardo Gareca (R), participates in a press conference, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, USA, March 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Giorgio Viera

View of the façade of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, USA, March 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Giorgio Viera

Peru and Croatia will play a first-ever friendly Friday in this South Florida city as part of their preparations for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The contest at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the first of two friendlies that both squads will play over the next few days in the United States, is expected to attract a large number of Peruvian residents of South Florida

Friday's match also will be Peru's first contest against one of Europe's national sides since 2014, when it lost a pair of friendlies to England (3-0) and Switzerland (2-0).

Peru's head coach, Argentine Ricardo Gareca, will send out virtually the same line-up he used in the inter-confederation play-off in which the Blanquirroja topped New Zealand 2-0 on aggregate to qualify for soccer's showcase event.

Jefferson Farfan once again will be the key figure in Peru's attack while the team awaits Paolo Guerrero's return from a six-month doping suspension. Andre Carrillo and Edison Flores also will be up front on either wing.

Two key changes, however, will be made to Peru's defensive line-up, with goalkeeper Carlos Caceda and Anderson Santamaria filling in for Pedro Gallese and captain Alberto Rodriguez, respectively. The latter two are both out with injuries.

Croatia will put its strongest line-up on the field, including midfield stars Luka Modric (Real Madrid) and Ivan Rakitic (FC Barcelona).

In attack, the Croatians not only will boast Juventus star Mario Mandzukic and Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic but also Andrej Kramaric, a striker for Bundesliga club 1899 Hoffenheim who has scored three times in the European squad's last three games.

Croatia is undefeated since head coach Zlatko Dalic took the helm of the national squad last October and led the team to a crucial 2-0 win over Ukraine in its final group-stage match in the first round of World Cup qualifying and then a 4-1 victory on aggregate over Greece in the second round that earned his side a berth in the World Cup.

Croatia has been drawn in Group D in the World Cup along with Argentina, Iceland and Nigeria; Peru is in Group C with France, Australia and Denmark.

In a pair of friendlies on Tuesday, Croatia will take on Mexico at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and Peru will play Iceland at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

- Probable line-ups:

Peru: Carlos Caceda; Luis Advincula, Anderson Santamaria, Christian Ramos, Miguel Trauco; Andre Carrillo, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun, Edison Flores; Christian Cueva and Jefferson Farfan.

Head coach: Ricardo Gareca.

Croatia: Danijel Subasic; Sime Vrsaljko, Vedran Corluka, Domagoj Vida, Ivan Strinic; Ivan Rakitic, Milan Badelj, Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic; Andrej Kramaric and Mario Mandzukic.

Head coach: Zlatko Dalic.

Referee: Ismail Elfath (United States).

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Time: 8 pm Friday (0000 GMT Saturday, March 24).