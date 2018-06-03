Former German soccer player Lothar Matthaeus presents the FIFA World Cup trophy during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, on June 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The FIFA World Cup trophy arrived in Moscow on Sunday carried by Germany's Lothar Mathaus, following its biggest global tour in the tournament's history, with less than two weeks to go before the 2018 edition kicks off.

Mathaus, who helped West Germany win the tournament in 1990, unveiled the 6.1 kilogram, 18 carat solid gold trophy - which has been handed to the winner of the competition since the 1974 edition - in an event held near the Kremlin.

Hundreds of people, including dozens of young soccer players, gathered in the center of Moscow to see the trophy as it arrived in the Russian capital, 11 days ahead of the opening match pitting the host against Saudi Arabia.

The trophy will be exhibited at Gorky Park and Pushkinskaya Square, where fans can take photos under tight security measures.

On June 7, the trophy is scheduled to arrive in Luzhniki stadium, where it will remain until the final, due to take place July 15.

Nine months ago, the trophy started its world tour at Luzhniki in an event attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

From Sept. 2017 until its arrival in the stadium, the trophy visited more than 50 countries, covering nearly 150,000 kilometers (93,206 miles).

The cup, worth an estimated $200,000, replaced the Jules Rimet trophy in 1974, which Brazil earned the right to hold in perpetuity after winning the competition three times in a row.