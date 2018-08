Carolina Marin of Spain competes against Saina Nehwal of India (not pictured) in the women's singles quarter-final match at the 2018 BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Championships in Nanjing, China, Aug. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/SUNAN LIU CHINA OUT

Saina Nehwal of India competes against Carolina Marin of Spain (not pictured) in the women's singles quarter-final match at the 2018 BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Championships in Nanjing, China, Aug. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/SUNAN LIU CHINA OUT

Taiwan's Tai Tzu Ying, currently the world number one, was knocked out of the World Badminton Championships 2018 in a three set match (18-21, 21-7, 13-21), which she lost to China's He Bingjiao.

Tai failed to beat He, world number seven, who advanced to the semifinals to play against another favorite and Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin from Spain.

Marin, who was recently crowned European champion for the fourth time, had earlier beat India's Saina Nehwal.