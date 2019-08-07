Northern Spain has set a new record after preparing a huge octopus tapa, ahead of the upcoming edition of a gastronomic feast dedicated to this delicacy.

A whopping 500 kg of the octopus meat was used and chopped into slices before being placed onto a huge pinewood-plate that had a 5.37 meters diameter, 50 cm larger than the plate of the previous edition.

The "pulpeiras" (specialist chefs who exclusively cook octopus) of Arcos, in Spain's Celtic region of Galicia, completed the task in 11 minutes and 7 seconds.

Although they failed to finish the task within just 10 minutes, almost 20 chefs took part in the challenge witnessed by scores of residents and tourists and they were pleased to have kept their record intact.

Galicia is well known for its love of the cephalopod which is traditionally served on a bed of steamed potatoes and seasoned with spicy paprika and a drizzle of olive oil and sea salt.

The event took place in the town of O Carballiño in the Spanish province of Ourense.

The chefs took part in the warm up event to ahead of the Octopus Festival (Fiesta del Pulpo) that Ourense will host on 11 August.

The president of the Pulpeiros’ Association, Maria Isaura Gonzalez, defined O Carballiño as a world reference in octopus tapas preparation.

"Nobody has yet broken the record worldwide, there is no one who is doing this," Garcia said.

She added that octopus is one of the flagship products of the city and for it to be really delicious "it has to be prepared by the pupleiras of Arcos".

There is no doubt that one of the main secrets that make the octopus of O Carballiño known throughout the world is the professionalism of the “pulpeiros” who every year strive to prepare the best offering of tapas.

"There are pulpeiros all over Spain but the authentic ones are here (in O Carballiño)," Placido, an octopus chef, told EFE.

Placido who has a wide experience in the field said that there is a good handover within the profession which is passed down through the generations.

In his case, the chef added, he is already working with the third generation.

As for preparing the cephalopods, he explained that the lone secret was for the product itself to be good.

"From there on, the length of time it was cooked, the water and also the seasoning," contribute to the perfect elaboration of the dish, he added.

Placido said that 10 minutes was enough to cook the octopus snack.

The chef sources octopus from local fishermen although some also import cephalopods from the southwestern province of Huelva or Morocco.

With Sunday’s festival on the horizon, O Carballiño mayor Francisco Fumega said everything was looking good for Galicia's largest festival.

It is expected that thousands of people from all over Spain and also from other countries will travel to the Ourense for the gastronomic bacchanal. EFE-EPA

