People participate during the parade that kicked off the carnival season in Montevideo, Uruguay 20 January 2022. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Streamers, lights, music and color filled the streets of Montevideo as the world's longest carnival returned in Uruguay on Thursday after a two-year Covid-induced absence.

The inaugural parade of the carnival was held amid strict protocols and with a lower turnout than usual.

The summer of 2021 was quiet without the magical murga (musical theater) performances nor the roar of the drums through the streets of Sur and Palermo neighborhoods, but now the excitement has returned.

"Great joy, especially to recover this collective means of communication, is tremendously important for many people, especially in these times of so much isolation," Yamandú Cardozo, one of the members of the Agarrate Catalina murga, told EFE.

(...)