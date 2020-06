Rakhine ethnic girl Than Than Soe, who fled from an area struck by conflict between the Myanmar military and Arakan Army, talks to media at the Thiri Mingalar YwarMa monastery temporary camps in Buthidaung township, Rakhine State, Myanmar, 28 February 2020 (issued 01 March 2020). EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Members of the Myanmar military patrol the empty streets of Chin Shwe Haw, Myanmar. EFE/Lynn Bo Bo/File

A Rakhine ethnic elderly woman who fled from an area struck by conflict between the Myanmar military and Arakan Army, smokes pipe at the Yan Aung Myay temporary camps in Buthidaung township, Rakhine State, Myanmar, 28 February 2020 (issued 01 March 2020). EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

The world’s longest internet blockade in Myanmar’s conflict-ridden northwest has entered its second year, preventing the arrival of humanitarian aid and Covid-19 information to the Rakhine state.

Myanmar's government has been fighting the Arakan Army (AA), an armed group fighting for the independence of ethnic Rakhine Buddhists, in a bloody war since January 2019. EFE-EPA

csg/ch/rb