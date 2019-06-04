Iraqi Sunni Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at the al-Firdous mosque in central Baghdad, Iraq, 04 June 2019. EPA/MURTAJA LATEEF

A Bosnian Muslim man walks between gravestones at a cemetery in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 04 June 2019, on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. EPA/FEHIM DEMIR

Muslims attend a morning prayer session to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 04 June 2019. EPA/BILAWAL ARBAB

Women have their hands dyed with Henna, to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, in Karachi, Pakistan, 04 June 2019. EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Muslims attend morning prayer in the Mevlana Mosque in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 04 June 2019. EPA/ROBIN UTRECHT

Saudi and foreign Muslims perform Eid al-Fitr prayers at the King Abdulaziz Historical Mosque in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 04 June 2019. EPA/AHMED YOSRI

Muslim men attend a morning prayer session to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, in Garibaldi square in Naples, southern Italy, 04 June 2019. EPA/CESARE ABBATE

Afghan children play as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Kabul, Afghanistan, 04 June 2019. EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Muslims attend a morning prayer session to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, in Herat, Afghanistan, 04 June 2019. EPA/JALIL REZAYEE

Russian Muslims attend a morning prayer session to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan on the street outside the Central Mosque in Moscow, Russia 04 June 2019. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Kuwait Muslims greet each other after attending a morning prayer session to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan in Kuwait City, Kuwait, 04 June 2019. EPA/NOUFAL IBRAHIM

Muslims all over the world were on Tuesday celebrating Eid al-Fitr, one of two major holidays in Islam.

The festival, which lasts three days, brings an end to the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

