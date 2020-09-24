His name is Muja, he has three legs and lives in Belgrade Zoo.
At 84 years of age, he is thought to be the longest-lived American alligator in captivity and his keepers say his good health could see him carry on for several more years.
World’s oldest captive alligator lives in Belgrade Zoo
Muja the alligator moves around his enclosure in Serbia, 23 September 2020 (issued 24 September 2020). EFE/EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC
Belgrade Zoo veterinarian Jozef Ezvedj looks at Muja the alligator in Belgrade, Serbia, 23 September 2020 (issued 24 September 2020). EFE/EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC
Belgrade Zoo veterinarian Jozef Ezvedj stands in front of a sign of Muja the alligator in Belgrade, Serbia, 23 September 2020 (issued 24 September 2020). EFE/EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC
Muja the alligator moves around his enclosure in Serbia, 23 September 2020 (issued 24 September 2020). EFE/EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC
