Belgrade Zoo veterinarian Jozef Ezvedj stands in front of a sign of Muja the alligator in Belgrade, Serbia, 23 September 2020 (issued 24 September 2020). EFE/EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC

His name is Muja, he has three legs and lives in Belgrade Zoo.

At 84 years of age, he is thought to be the longest-lived American alligator in captivity and his keepers say his good health could see him carry on for several more years.