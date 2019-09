A Yemeni woman looks at historic buildings from rooftop of an old tourist building in the old quarter of Sana'Äôa, Yemen, 17 September 2019. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Two Yemeni grooms pose for a picture as they visit the tourist site of the Dar al-Hajar (Rock Palace) on the outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen, 19 September 2019. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Tourists visit the the Archaeological Site of Carthage in Tunis, Tunisia, 11 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

A general view of the 'Cafe des Delices' in village of Sidi Bou Said near Tunis, Tunisia, 21 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

A view of the alleys of the Kasbah of Algiers, Algeria, 18 September 2019, which is among the sites on UNESCO World Heritage Sites. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

A picture taken with an ultra wide angle lens shows the memorial of Martyrdom, or Maqam E'chahid, overlooking the city of Algiers, Algeria, 19 September 2019. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Tourists from Taiwan take souvenir photos near the Petra Nabatean Monastery after hiking the back way road from little Petra, Petra Archeological Park, Petra, some 238 km South iof Amman, Jordan, 16 September 2019. EFE/EPA/AMEL PAIN

A picture taken with a drone shows an aerial view the port of Byblos in the ancient city of Byblos (Jbeil), north of Beirut, Lebanon, 23 September 2019. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

A picture taken with a drone shows an aerial view the Castle of Byblos in the ancient city of Byblos (Jbeil), north of Beirut, Lebanon, 23 September 2019. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Jordanian guides take a break in the shade of a grotto near the Petra Nabatean Monastery (Background), Petra Archeological Park, Petra, some 238 km South of Amman, Jordan, 16 September 2019. EFE/EPA/AMEL PAIN

A tourist sits in front of the building of the 'Treasury' at Petra Archeological Park, Petra, some 238 km South of Amman, Jordan, 16 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

World Tourism Day will be celebrated on Friday, an international occasion declared by the UN World Tourism Organization back in 1980.

The event aims to raise awareness of the benefits of tourism on the social, cultural, political and economic levels.

A visual story by Epa on the occasion of World Tourism Day.