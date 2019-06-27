US actress Laverne Cox (C) talks with reporters while arriving for the opening ceremony for WorldPride 2019 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 26 June 2019. EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Celebrations associated with WorldPride 2019 – an international event being held concurrently with the New York City Pride March – kicked off on Wednesday in the United States' largest city with a grand fundraising gala.

Celebrities and activists gathered at the Brooklyn Center, where the music of Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter, Ciara and Chaka Khan mesmerized attendees while assertive speeches, such as the one delivered by actor Whoopi Goldberg, energized the audience in an unapologetic celebration of gay pride.

From the subway exit close to the event, a row of rainbow flags fluttered along the path to the multipurpose hall where the long weekend dedicated to celebrating the LGBT movement began.

It is expected to attract four million people to New York City, according to authorities' estimates.

The ceremony opened with images of the first protests and riots in the Stonewall gay bar on Jun. 28, 1969, which ignited and enraged the nascent LGBT rights movement.

Cindy Lauper, emerging out of a globe in a colorful dress, started the event with her song "True Colors," which ended with the words "like a rainbow."

Goldberg, the master of ceremonies, said after Lauper's performance that it all began in New York; adding that the reason the city could celebrate Pride in the present was that enough people asserted that enough was enough, both on the night of the Stonewall riots and over the subsequent 50 years.

Goldberg led the crowd into holding a minute of silence for all those who had perished along the way in the half-century-long battle.

She said there had always been forces fighting against the LGBT community, but it had nonetheless always emerged stronger than the hate directed towards it.

Lauper, Billy Porter, Ciara, Todrick Hall and DJ Lina livened up the night after posing for cameras at the entrance of the venue hosting the event, where the proceeds from ticket sales would be given to three organizations active in supporting the queer community.

These include the Ali Forney Center for young LGBT persons without a home, the SAGE, a center for elders of the community, and the nonprofit Immigration Equality, which helps immigrants who have suffered abuse, violence or persecution due to their sexual orientation.

Denys Denise, a New York resident from Brooklyn dressed in rainbow colors, told EFE that she attended the event mainly to see Lauper and celebrate Pride, adding that she would also attend the event marking the 50th anniversary of Stonewall riots on Friday as well as the massive WorldPride march scheduled for Sunday.

In between the performance blitz, there were speeches by public figures such as Corey Johnson – the first-ever HIV-positive member of the New York City Council and a prominent LGBT activist – who said he was alive today thanks to all those who had died in the struggle.

The city of New York is geared up to host WorldPride and the anniversary of the Stonewall riots through concerts, exhibitions, speeches and many other events, with the city's skyscrapers assuming a colorful hue in a tribute to the movement's iconic rainbow flag.

