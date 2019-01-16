Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in action against Johanna Larsson of Sweden during their women's second round match on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK DADSWELL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in action against Johanna Larsson of Sweden during their women's second round match on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK DADSWELL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Defending Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki defeated Sweden's Johanna Larsson in straight sets on Wednesday, notching up her ninth straight win in Melbourne.

The former world number one edged past her Swedish opponent 6-1, 6-3 after 66 minutes of play.

The third seed had grabbed a 3-0 lead in just seven minutes of play.

Larsson, a former world number 45, tried to fight back, especially in the second set when she saved three break points.

It was, however, not enough to contain the Dane, who struck 19 winners to 12 unforced errors, while Larsson, who struggled to find her range throughout the match, hit 13 winners and made 26 unforced errors.

Wozniacki will now play either 2008 Australian Open champion Maria Sharapova or Sweden's Rebecca Peterson in the third round.