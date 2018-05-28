Danielle Collins of the USA in action against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in action against Danielle Collins of the USA during their women'Äôs first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki, world No. 2, on Monday defeated the United States' Danielle Collins 7-6 (7-2), 6-1, to advance to the French Open second round.

The reigning Australian Open champion needed one hour and 34 minutes to eliminate Collins, world No. 42.

Both players dropped their service game twice in the first set, which went to a tiebreak that the former world No. 1 sealed.

In the second set, however, Wozniacki did not face a single break point, while she converted three out of four break points she created.

Wozniacki is set to take on Spain's Georgina Garcia Perez, who defeated Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia.