Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in action against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in action against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

World No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 here Monday to reach the fourth round of the at the BNP Paribas Open.

The Dane needed two hours and 17 minutes to get past over her Belarusian opponent, who is ranked 49th in the world.

It was only the second match between the two women, who previously faced each other in the second round of the 2014 US Open, where Wozniacki prevailed easily in two sets.

Wozniacki, 27, will have to wait for the outcome of a match later Monday between US player Sloane Stephens and Russia's Daria Kasatkina to learn the identity of her next opponent.