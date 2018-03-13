Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in action against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in action against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Second seed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark fought hard against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus on Monday and defeated her in three sets to reach the pre-quarterfinals of the Indian Wells tennis tournament.

World no. 2 Wozniacki defeated Sasnovich - 49th in WTA rankings - 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 in two hours and 17 minutes.

This is the second time the two have faced-off each other after Wozniacki had defeated Sasnovich in straight sets in the 2014 US Open.

The 27-year-old Dane, who beat Spain's Lara Arruabarrena in the second round, will now face Russia's Daria Kasatkina (20), who defeated Sloane Stephens of the United States in straight sets.