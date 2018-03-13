Second seed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark fought hard against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus on Monday and defeated her in three sets to reach the pre-quarterfinals of the Indian Wells tennis tournament.
World no. 2 Wozniacki defeated Sasnovich - 49th in WTA rankings - 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 in two hours and 17 minutes.
This is the second time the two have faced-off each other after Wozniacki had defeated Sasnovich in straight sets in the 2014 US Open.
The 27-year-old Dane, who beat Spain's Lara Arruabarrena in the second round, will now face Russia's Daria Kasatkina (20), who defeated Sloane Stephens of the United States in straight sets.