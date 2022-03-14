An anthropologist and member of the communication team at Book Bunk, Trevas Matathia checks some of the books that their project has catalogued at McMillan Memorial Library in Nairobi, Kenya, 23 February 2022. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Anthropologist and member of the communication team at Book Bunk, Trevas Matathia inspects a ceiling that needs some renovation works at McMillan Memorial Library in Nairobi, Kenya, 23 February 2022. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Kenyan publisher Angela Wachuka (C) and Book Bunk organization co-founder, walks through during an interview, at the Kaloleni library in Nairobi, Kenya, 22 February 2022 (issued 14 March 2022). Book Bunk, which was founded in 2017 by publisher Wachuka and writer Wanjiru Koinange, is a non-profit organization working on a project to restore some of the iconic public libraries built during the colonial-era within the city, by renovating the physical infrastructure and updating book collections and introducing more books of African authors. The team is now working on their third library restoration project, the McMillan Memorial Library, the city's oldest library, built in 1931. Book Bunk, through an agreement signed in 2018 with the Nairobi local government and with funding from donors and different cultural institutions, spent nearly a year reviewing one by one the thousands of books, newspapers and official bulletins accumulated over decades. The team has already fully restored Eastlands Library and Kaloleni Library, including the installation of Wi-Fi and creating a dedicated children's library corner, where before the restoration they had no workable bathrooms, faulty electricity systems and running water. (Kenia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

An anthropologist and member of the communication team at Book Bunk, Trevas Matathia checks some of the books that their project has catalogued at McMillan Memorial Library in Nairobi, Kenya, 23 February 2022 EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Home to thousands of aging journals and colonial-era books, the majestic but dilapidated McMillan Memorial Library, Nairobi’s oldest, lay dormant for years until two women launched a project to give it a new lease of life.

Publisher Angela Wachuka and writer Wanjiru Koinange took on the challenge through the organization Book Bunk.

Not only are the pair helping to breathe fresh life into the McMillan library, built when Kenya was a British colony, but they have already turned their attention to two other public libraries constructed shortly after the African country’s independence in 1963.

(...)