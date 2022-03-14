Home to thousands of aging journals and colonial-era books, the majestic but dilapidated McMillan Memorial Library, Nairobi’s oldest, lay dormant for years until two women launched a project to give it a new lease of life.
Publisher Angela Wachuka and writer Wanjiru Koinange took on the challenge through the organization Book Bunk.
Not only are the pair helping to breathe fresh life into the McMillan library, built when Kenya was a British colony, but they have already turned their attention to two other public libraries constructed shortly after the African country’s independence in 1963.
(...)