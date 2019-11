Visitors take pictures of a sculpture titled 'Enchanting charm of the Tang Dynasty' by Chinese artist Wu Weishan, featured in his sculpture exhibition titled 'Dialogue beyond Time and Space' at the Phoenix Center in Beijing, China, 27 November 2019. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A visitor takes a selfie beside a sculpture by Chinese artist Wu Weishan, featured in his sculpture exhibition titled 'Dialogue beyond Time and Space' at the Phoenix Center in Beijing, China, 27 November 2019. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A visitor walks past sculptures by Chinese artist Wu Weishan, featured in his sculpture exhibition titled 'Dialogue beyond Time and Space' at the Phoenix Center in Beijing, China, 27 November 2019. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A view of a sculpture by Chinese artist Wu Weishan, featured in his sculpture exhibition titled 'Dialogue beyond Time and Space' at the Phoenix Center in Beijing, China, 27 November 2019. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A visitor walks past sculptures by Chinese artist Wu Weishan, featured in his sculpture exhibition titled 'Dialogue beyond Time and Space' at the Phoenix Center in Beijing, China, 27 November 2019. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A view of the sculpture titled 'Li Shizhen' by Chinese artist Wu Weishan, featured in his sculpture exhibition titled 'Dialogue beyond Time and Space' at the Phoenix Center in Beijing, China, 27 November 2019. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A visitor takes pictures beside a sculpture titled 'Bai Juyi' by Chinese artist Wu Weishan, featured in his sculpture exhibition titled 'Dialogue beyond Time and Space' at the Phoenix Center in Beijing, China, 27 November 2019. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A woman takes an escalator past a sculpture titled 'The best virtue is like water - Laozi' by Chinese artist Wu Weishan, featured in his sculpture exhibition titled 'Dialogue beyond Time and Space' at the Phoenix Center in Beijing, China, 27 November 2019. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Visitors take pictures of the interior of Phoenix Center where 'Dialogue beyond time and space - Wu Weishan sculpture exhibition' is held, in Beijing, China, 27 November 2019. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A view of a sculpture titled 'Emperor Yan' by Chinese artist Wu Weishan, featured in his sculpture exhibition titled 'Dialogue beyond Time and Space' at the Phoenix Center in Beijing, China, 27 November 2019. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A visitor walks past sculptures by Chinese artist Wu Weishan, featured in his sculpture exhibition titled 'Dialogue beyond Time and Space' at the Phoenix Center in Beijing, China, 27 November 2019. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Over 110 artworks by Wu Weishan have gone on display as part of his "Dialogue beyond Time and Space" sculpture exhibition at the Phoenix Center in Beijing.

The exhibition is within the iconic Phoenix center, whose futuristic architectural design offers an immense backdrop for the artwork.

A visual story by Epa's How Hwee Young