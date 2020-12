People with and without protective masks on their faces attend an autograph session with a music band after a concert at a live house in Wuhan, China, 30 December 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Life has returned to normal in Wuhan one year after the Chinese government informed the World Health Organization of mysterious cases of pneumonia in the city, whose residents now want to turn the page on one of their darkest periods.

In the final hours of 2020, a couple takes wedding photographs by the Yangtze River, dozens of people grab the ferry after clocking off for the day and a concert hall is packed with young people. EFE-EPA

jco/jot