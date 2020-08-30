From coronavirus epicenter to envy of the world: Wuhan, the Chinese city where Covid-19 was first detected, these days is projecting an image of normality that has provoked incredulity, jealousy and admiration, three months after imposing draconian lockdown measures.
Images published by state media show normal life appears to have largely returned to the capital of Hubei province, where even in enclosed public spaces mask use is on the wane, at the same time that the virus continues to ravage most of the planet. EFE-EPA
jt/ks