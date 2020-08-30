Ultraviolet lights are used to disinfect a room at Hongshan Primary School in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 28 August 2020. The school has installed ultraviolet lights in every room on campus and uses them every night for disinfection, which is more cost-effective than spraying disinfectant. EFE/EPA/PENG NIAN CHINA OUT

Ultraviolet lights disinfect rooms at Hongshan Primary School in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 28 August 2020. The school has installed ultraviolet lights in every room on campus and uses them every night for disinfection, which is more cost-effective than spraying disinfectant. EFE/EPA/PENG NIAN CHINA OUT

A Huazhong University of Science and Technology student washes sits at a table on campus in Wuhan, China, 29 August 2020 (issued 30 August 2020). EFE/EPA/STR CHINA OUT

A Huazhong University of Science and Technology student washes his hand on campus in Wuhan, China, 29 August 2020 (issued 30 August 2020). EFE/EPA/STR CHINA OUT

From coronavirus epicenter to envy of the world: Wuhan, the Chinese city where Covid-19 was first detected, these days is projecting an image of normality that has provoked incredulity, jealousy and admiration, three months after imposing draconian lockdown measures.

Images published by state media show normal life appears to have largely returned to the capital of Hubei province, where even in enclosed public spaces mask use is on the wane, at the same time that the virus continues to ravage most of the planet. EFE-EPA

jt/ks