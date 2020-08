Residents of the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first cases of the Covid-19 pandemic were recorded, believe they have every right to organize large festivals such as the electronic music festival held this week at an open-air water park that brought together thousands of people.

Videos of the event, in which hundreds of residents could be seen dancing without a mask and without maintaining a safe distance from each other, have provoked criticism on social media. EFE-EPA

jco/pd/ssk