A man wearing a protective face mask walks up the steps to the second floor of the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China, 29 December 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A woman wearing a protective face mask stands inside an optical shop on the second floor of the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China, 29 December 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A man wearing a protective face mask walks with an umbrella protecting him from the snow next to Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China, 29 December 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Wuhan’s Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, the presumed ground-zero for the Covid-19 pandemic, remains sealed off, disinfected and tightly guarded by security a year on from the first reports of the outbreak but on the second floor of the establishment, some are trying to rebuild their livelihoods.

The two buildings that comprise the market, separated by Xinhua (“New China”) Street have been cordoned off for months by blue barriers that have since been adorned with traditional Chinese paintings. EFE-EPA

