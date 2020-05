Refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh are seen in their boat before their rescue by Aceh fisherman in Julok, East Aceh, Sumatra, Indonesia, 20 May 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

A man cries during a demonstration outside the Myanmar Embassy to demand an end to discrimination against the Rohingya minority group in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 21 May 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased xenophobia against the Rohingya living in Malaysia as the government pushes back to sea to boats with hundreds of people trying to reach its shores.

Around 100,000 refugees from this oppressed Muslim ethnic minority from Myanmar live in Malaysia. EFE-EPA