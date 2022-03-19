Men dressed as 'Chinelos' dance during the start of the Xochimilco Carnival, in Mexico City, Mexico, 18 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

The Carnival of Xochimilco, a town south of Mexico City, returned Friday after being suspended for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and will continue over the weekend with different activities.

"Today we are celebrating the carnival after the pandemic, which caused a lot of damage. Today we go out to celebrate life here at the Xochimilco carnival," Martin Rosales of the La Misteriosa carnival troupe told EFE.

The Xochimilco Carnival 2022 will continue until Mar.20 in the historical center of the city hall. EFE