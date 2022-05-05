Xochitl Gomez is 16 and barely has any film credits to her name, but Marvel has put its confidence in her to portray comic book heroine America Chavez in the much-anticipated "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

"I never thought I would ever be in a blockbuster, ... but my mom (said) 'You should take martial arts, there are roles out there. You can do it.' ... So I've done martial arts ever since I was 12, ... and once I got this new movie (I said) 'Well, at least I do know some martial arts. I can actually see myself being a superhero,'" the young actress of Mexican origin told EFE in an interview.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" makes its debut in theaters this weekend as the next film in the Marvel Universe after the hit "Spider-Man: No Way Home," one of the biggest box office successes in recent years, but Gomez says she doesn't want to think about that.