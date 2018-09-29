Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Boegarts is unable to field a line drive in the third inning of a game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 28 September 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

New York Yankees relief pitcher Delin Betances pitches during the eighth inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 28 September 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge rounds the bases after hitting an eighth-inning solo home run against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 28 September 2018. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge (right) celebrates with teammate Luke Voit after belting an eighth-inning solo home run against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 28 September 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

The New York Yankees slugged their way to an 11-6 victory here over the Boston Red Sox and have now secured home-field advantage for their do-or-die American League Wild Card Game next week against the Oakland A's.

The Bronx Bombers got a solo home run from Gary Sanchez and a three-run round-tripper off the bat of Aaron Hicks in racing out to an 8-0 lead after four innings on Friday night at Fenway Park.

The visitors did most of that damage against Boston reliever William Cuevas, who allowed a whopping six runs and only retired one batter.

Luke Voit and Aaron Judge homered later in the game for the Yankees, who now have tied a major-league record with 264 home runs for the season.

Yankees starter J.A. Happ allowed four runs over six innings before a trio of relievers pitched the final three innings, managing to close the door on the Red Sox despite allowing five walks and two runs.

Both teams had already clinched a playoff berth in the AL prior to Friday night's game.

The Red Sox (107-53) will finish the regular season (which ends on Sunday) with the best record in baseball, meaning they will have home-field advantage for as long as they remain in the playoffs.

The Yankees (99-61) will finish second in the AL East division behind Boston but already had assured themselves of a spot in the AL Wild Card Game against the A's (96-64).

The venue for that Oct. 3 contest has now been set for Yankee Stadium following New York's win on Friday night.

The winner of that game will face off against the Red Sox in one of the two best-of-five AL Division Series starting Oct. 5.