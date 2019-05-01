Traditional tribal groups within the Yazidi community successfully pressured the Yazidi Spiritual Council to reverse its historic decision to accept children born to women who were raped by members of the Islamic State terror organization, a decision that a leading psychologist working closely with traumatized IS victims lamented.

"Unfortunately, fear of change is greater than the courage to look forward and adapt their community to the new times so that they have a future," Jan Ilhan Kizilhan, who lectures at Baden-Württemberg University and is the Dean of Psychotherapy at the University of Duhok in Iraq's Kurdistan region, told Efe in an interview.

The German professor, who himself is from a Yazidi background, has treated more than 1,400 young Yazidis who were forced into becoming sex slaves by the IS.

On Apr. 24, the Yazidi Supreme Spiritual Council broke with 800 years of tradition by issuing a historic decree saying the community would accept children born to mothers who were raped by IS militants but, under intense pressure from Yazidi traditionalists and political groups, issued a revised text several days later stating it would only accept Yazidi women and children kidnapped by the terror organization.

"The traditional forces resist to accept the children from the rape by the IS, because in their view these children are Muslims," Kizilhan said.

"The Yazidi are still a very traditional people who have experienced 74 genocides in the last 800 years, over 1.8 million people have been forcibly converted to Islam and 1.2 million have been killed by radical Muslims," Kizilhan added.

The last of those 74 genocides took place in August 2014, when thousands of women were kidnapped and thousands of men were murdered by the IS in Sinjar in northern Iraq, a population hub for the Yazidi ethnic minority, whose monotheistic religion is linked to ancient Mesopotamian beliefs.

Five years later, the whereabouts of around 3,000 women remains unknown.

Kizilhan described the U-turn from the Yazidi spiritual council as "deeply unjust" and said he knew of more than 10 women who felt obliged to leave their children behind in Raqqa, Mosul and Baghouz, the final IS outpost in southeastern Syria which was captured by Kurdish forces in March this year.

Now, many of these women live in refugee camps in Iraq, where they suffer from mental trauma.

After the territorial fall of the IS' so-called caliphate, many fleeing Yazidi women decided to leave their children with local Muslim families or in orphanages to avoid the taboos awaiting them at home.

Persecuted for generations, the Yazidi minority, whose roots date back to 2,000 BC, follow strict guidelines stipulating that marital relations should be kept within the community.

With more than 20 years of experience working with people traumatized by war, Kizilhan has become deeply involved in finding solutions for the women and children facing abandonment by their community.

"I am very disappointed. Even if their religious rules do not accept the children as Yazidi, they should be welcomed and protected with their mothers, because otherwise, they have no future," he said.

Around 200 women and their children remain in Syria pending a solution, according to Kilizhan.

The majority want to return to Iraq with their families but also with their children.

"I know some women who brought their children from rape and do not talk about it in the refugee camps. They are silent, their families are silent, too, because they are afraid of being excluded," he added.

"For many, it must be in a shock. Now, even during their terrible and tragic time in the IS captivity, they are being severely punished by their own community. This is unacceptable, as every religion must respect the basic human rights."

Kizilhan said the international community should do more to help resolve this crisis.

Germany, for example, has taken in the highest number of Yazidis who were displaced by the genocide, while activists hope that countries such as Canada, Australia and the United States follow suit.

The IS' campaign ethnic cleansing against the Yazidis has put the future of the community in peril.

Before the militants arrived in the region in around 2014, there were roughly 550,000 members of the Yazidi ethnic group living in northern Iraq. Now, only a few have returned to Sinjar, while around 400,000 live in refugee camps in Iraqi Kurdistan and another 100,000 live abroad, mainly in Western European nations.

The Yazidi community must find the courage and determination to face the challenge of surviving the genocide and warned that failure to learn from the massacre could result in the ethnic group's disappearance within four generations, Kizilhan said.

He hopes the decree from the spiritual council is reversed once again.

"The children belonged to their mothers and have to stay with them if the mothers want to. No distinction must be made between women and children. This has nothing to do with religion, but is a human duty that no one should close their eyes to," he said. EFE-EPA

