An Iraqi Yazidi ethnic girl Aydel Salim, 5, stands with her mother as she carries the picture of her father who was kiiled by Islamic state (IS) fighters during their control on Sinjar town on 2014, as they stand at a refugees camp in Khanke town, 35 km north of Duhok city, northern Iraq on 02 August 2019. EFE/EPA/GAILAN HAJI

Yazidi ethnic Naam Murad, 43, carries the pictures of her relatives who were kiiled by Islamic state (IS) fighters during their control on Sinjar town on 2014, as she stands at her room in a refugees camp in Khanke town, 35 km north of Duhok city, northern Iraq on 02 August 2019. EFE/EPA/GAILAN HAJI

An Iraqi Yazidi ethnic yong man Jamal Elyas, 20 who stands with his mother at a refugees camp in Khanke town, 35 km north of Duhok city, northern Iraq on 02 August 2019. EFE/EPA/GAILAN HAJI

Yazidi ethnic mourners cry, infront of pictures of victims, during the fifth anniversary of Yazidi genocide by (IS), in Baadre 25 km south east of Duhok Kurdistan region in Iraq, 03 August 2019. EFE/EPA/GAILAN HAJI

Yazidi ethnic mourner Dyana Faisal 22 years old in (C) faints after crying for her family, who were victims during the fifth anniversary of Yazidi genocide by (IS), in Baadre 25 km south east of Duhok Kurdistan region in Iraq, 03 August 2019. EFE/EPA/GAILAN HAJI

The Yazidi community marked the 5th anniversary of the day the Islamic State terror organization entered the northern Iraqi province of Sinjar to begin a bloody nightmare that is far from over.

As of today, Aug 3, the day will be known as Yazidi genocide remembrance day after authorities in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region approved a bill to mark the atrocities committed against the Yazidis, a community that has lived in Sinjar since 2,000 BC.

The Iraqi president, Barham Salih, also published a statement in which he called on the international community to bring IS members responsible for crimes against humanity against the Yazidis to justice and to boost efforts to locate missing members of the ethnic group.

"We also call upon the international community to hold the ISIS gangs accountable for crimes they have committed in Iraq, notably those amounting to war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide," the statement said.

He called upon international authorities to help in the struggle to trace the thousands of women kidnapped by the terror organization.

On Aug. 3, 2014, the IS entered Sinjar province and launched a campaign of ethnic cleansing, slaughtering thousands of Yazidi men and boys and kidnapping thousands of women and girls, many of whom were forced into sexual slavery.

The attack prompted tens of thousands of Yazidis to flee the region. Many took shelter in the mountains, suffering from hunger and thirst.

Others lived through years of horror.

Around 6,500 were kidnapped, among them 3,549 women and children.

According to the Kurdish government, 2,908 Yazidis, including 1,323 women, remain unaccounted for.

"Today, President Salih marked the fifth anniversary of the genocidal ISIS campaign against the Yazidi people. He mourned the victims of this violent and extremist ideology, and laid out the steps being taken to support the community in this difficult time," the president's statement said.

Salih urged members of the central Iraqi Parliament to pass a law protecting women survivors of the atrocities against the Yazidis.

To this day, there are thousands of IS members in the region of Sinjar, despite the fact the Iraqi government announced it had defeated the group in 2017.

Now in Sinjar, thousands of security agents are in place specifically in charge of monitoring IS activity, Marwan al-Jaburi, a police commander in Sinjar city, told Efe.

There would be no grand celebrations in the city.

The Yazidi Movement for Reform and Progress, a political party, organized a solemn ceremony, which was attended by hundreds of people from locals, police officers to NGO workers, one of the party's leaders, Said Batush Qora, said.

Qora said the ceremony acted to remind the government, the United Nations and the world about what happened five years ago.

The Kurdish president, Nechirvan Barzani, also expressed his desire for more action for the Yazidi community.

"What happened to Yazidis at the hands of the Islamic State is a continuation of heart-rending adversaries the people of the Kurdistan Region have suffered throughout history," he said.

Before the militants arrived in the region in around 2014, there were roughly 550,000 members of the Yazidi ethnic group living in northern Iraq. Now, only a few have returned to Sinjar, while around 400,000 live in refugee camps in Iraqi Kurdistan and another 100,000 live abroad, mainly in Western European nations. EFE-EPA

yy/jt