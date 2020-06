An Indian yoga enthusiast practices practices shitali pranayaa, as part of World Yoga Day, themed 'Yoga for Health-Yoga at Home', on a rooftop in Bangalore, India, 21 June 2020. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Indian yoga enthusiasts practice yoga on World Yoga Day, themed 'Yoga for Health-Yoga at Home', on a rooftop in Bangalore, India, 21 June 2020. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Indian yoga enthusiasts practices nadi suddi pranayama, as part of World Yoga Day, themed 'Yoga for Health-Yoga at Home', on a rooftop in Bangalore, India, 21 June 2020. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Indian yoga enthusiasts practice yoga on World Yoga Day, themed 'Yoga for Health-Yoga at Home', on a rooftop in Bangalore, India, 21 June 2020. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Amid the coronavirus containment measures that have kept half the world under lockdown, India has promoted the centuries-old discipline of yoga as never before, underlining the physical and spiritual benefits of this practice.

Whether in talks with the United States President Donald Trump or Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always highlighted how yoga can help "in these difficult times" of the pandemic. EFE-EPA