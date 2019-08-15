Competitors were getting their digits out on Thursday to take part in bouts at the German Finger Wrestling (Fingerhakeln) Championships in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany.
The event sees two competitors, matched in age and weight, sitting across from each another at a specially-designed table, pulling at a small leather band with one finger until one of them has been pulled across a boundary.
The sport is traditional in Bavaria and Austria and dates back to the 17th century.
A visual story by epa's Philipp Guelland