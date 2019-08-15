You're pulling my finger!

Munich (Germany), 15/08/2019.- Competitors celebrate during the German Finger Wrestling (Fingerhakeln) Championships in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, 15 August 2019. The sport pits two competitors matched in age and weight who sit at a specially-designed table across from one another and pull at a small leather band with one finger until one player has pulled the other across. The sport is traditional in Bavaria and Austria and dates back to the 17th century. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Munich (Germany), 15/08/2019.- Competitors warm up during the German Finger Wrestling (Fingerhakeln) Championships in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, 15 August 2019. The sport pits two competitors matched in age and weight who sit at a specially-designed table across from one another and pull at a small leather band with one finger until one player has pulled the other across. The sport is traditional in Bavaria and Austria and dates back to the 17th century. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Munich (Germany), 15/08/2019.- Competitors warm up during the German Finger Wrestling (Fingerhakeln) Championships in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, 15 August 2019. The sport pits two competitors matched in age and weight who sit at a specially-designed table across from one another and pull at a small leather band with one finger until one player has pulled the other across. The sport is traditional in Bavaria and Austria and dates back to the 17th century. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Munich (Germany), 15/08/2019.- Competitors face off in the German Finger Wrestling (Fingerhakeln) Championships in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, 15 August 2019. The sport pits two competitors matched in age and weight who sit at a specially-designed table across from one another and pull at a small leather band with one finger until one player has pulled the other across. The sport is traditional in Bavaria and Austria and dates back to the 17th century. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Munich (Germany), 15/08/2019.- Competitors face off in the German Finger Wrestling (Fingerhakeln) Championships in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, 15 August 2019. The sport pits two competitors matched in age and weight who sit at a specially-designed table across from one another and pull at a small leather band with one finger until one player has pulled the other across. The sport is traditional in Bavaria and Austria and dates back to the 17th century. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Munich (Germany), 15/08/2019.- Competitors face off in the German Finger Wrestling (Fingerhakeln) Championships in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, 15 August 2019. The sport pits two competitors matched in age and weight who sit at a specially-designed table across from one another and pull at a small leather band with one finger until one player has pulled the other across. The sport is traditional in Bavaria and Austria and dates back to the 17th century. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Munich (Germany), 15/08/2019.- Competitors face off in the German Finger Wrestling (Fingerhakeln) Championships in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, 15 August 2019. The sport pits two competitors matched in age and weight who sit at a specially-designed table across from one another and pull at a small leather band with one finger until one player has pulled the other across. The sport is traditional in Bavaria and Austria and dates back to the 17th century. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Munich (Germany), 15/08/2019.- Competitors face off in the German Finger Wrestling (Fingerhakeln) Championships in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, 15 August 2019. The sport pits two competitors matched in age and weight who sit at a specially-designed table across from one another and pull at a small leather band with one finger until one player has pulled the other across. The sport is traditional in Bavaria and Austria and dates back to the 17th century. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Munich (Germany), 15/08/2019.- Competitors face off in the German Finger Wrestling (Fingerhakeln) Championships in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, 15 August 2019. The sport pits two competitors matched in age and weight who sit at a specially-designed table across from one another and pull at a small leather band with one finger until one player has pulled the other across. The sport is traditional in Bavaria and Austria and dates back to the 17th century. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Munich (Germany), 15/08/2019.- Competitors face off in the German Finger Wrestling (Fingerhakeln) Championships in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, 15 August 2019. The sport pits two competitors matched in age and weight who sit at a specially-designed table across from one another and pull at a small leather band with one finger until one player has pulled the other across. The sport is traditional in Bavaria and Austria and dates back to the 17th century. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND