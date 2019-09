A visitor takes photographs of paintings by German artist Albrecht Duerer during a press preview of the 'Albrecht Duerer' exhibition at the Albertina museum in Vienna, Austria, 19 September 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

The most famous hare in art history can be seen in all its splendor at an exhibition on the German genius Albrecht Dürer at the Albertina Museum in the Austrian capital Vienna.

"An exhibition in this form can only be done here and will not be done again in the next few years," curator Christof Metzger told Efe.