Japan marked "Coming of Age Day" on Monday, an annual event that celebrates all those who have reached the age of maturity, or become adults, which according to tradition is 20.
A visual story by Epa's Christopher Jue.
Japan welcomes youth into adulthood on Coming of Age Day
Young Japanese women dressed in colorful kimonos gather for a ceremony marking the Coming of Age Day at Toshimaen Amusement Park in Tokyo, Japan, 13 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE
Young Japanese women dressed in colorful kimonos ride a carousel after attending a ceremony marking the Coming of Age Day at Toshimaen Amusement Park in Tokyo, Japan, 13 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE
A young Japanese woman dressed in a colorful costume poses for a photo during a ceremony marking the Coming of Age Day at Toshimaen Amusement Park in Tokyo, Japan, 13 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE
A young Japanese woman dressed in a colorful kimono looks on during a ceremony marking the Coming of Age Day at Toshimaen Amusement Park in Tokyo, Japan, 13 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE
Young Japanese women dressed in colorful kimonos take a photo together before attending a ceremony marking the Coming of Age Day at Toshimaen Amusement Park in Tokyo, Japan, 13 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE
Young Japanese women dressed in colorful kimonos ride a train after attending a ceremony marking the Coming of Age Day at Toshimaen Amusement Park in Tokyo, Japan, 13 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE
