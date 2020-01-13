Japan welcomes youth into adulthood on Coming of Age Day

Young Japanese women dressed in colorful kimonos gather for a ceremony marking the Coming of Age Day at Toshimaen Amusement Park in Tokyo, Japan, 13 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Young Japanese women dressed in colorful kimonos ride a carousel after attending a ceremony marking the Coming of Age Day at Toshimaen Amusement Park in Tokyo, Japan, 13 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE

A young Japanese woman dressed in a colorful costume poses for a photo during a ceremony marking the Coming of Age Day at Toshimaen Amusement Park in Tokyo, Japan, 13 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Young Japanese women dressed in colorful kimonos gather for a ceremony marking the Coming of Age Day at Toshimaen Amusement Park in Tokyo, Japan, 13 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Young Japanese women dressed in colorful kimonos gather for a ceremony marking the Coming of Age Day at Toshimaen Amusement Park in Tokyo, Japan, 13 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE

A young Japanese woman dressed in a colorful kimono looks on during a ceremony marking the Coming of Age Day at Toshimaen Amusement Park in Tokyo, Japan, 13 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Young Japanese women dressed in colorful kimonos gather for a ceremony marking the Coming of Age Day at Toshimaen Amusement Park in Tokyo, Japan, 13 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Young Japanese women dressed in colorful kimonos gather for a ceremony marking the Coming of Age Day at Toshimaen Amusement Park in Tokyo, Japan, 13 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Young Japanese women dressed in colorful kimonos take a photo together before attending a ceremony marking the Coming of Age Day at Toshimaen Amusement Park in Tokyo, Japan, 13 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Young Japanese women dressed in colorful kimonos gather for a ceremony marking the Coming of Age Day at Toshimaen Amusement Park in Tokyo, Japan, 13 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Young Japanese women dressed in colorful kimonos gather for a ceremony marking the Coming of Age Day at Toshimaen Amusement Park in Tokyo, Japan, 13 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE